Weather Delays Transportation of Carjacking Victim’s Body to Kenya

IOWA -- Weather was a contributing factor to delays transporting Mike Wasike's body to Kenya.

His wife, Joan Sinali, posted an update on Facebook on Sunday, saying, "the process has dragged due to the state autopsy protocol, travel document and now the current bad weather that has caused reschedulling of flights. However we are hopeful that the body will leave soon for Kenya as per God's plan."

Wasike was the man brutally attacked and beaten in a 2013 carjacking by three teenagers. He died last month.

A funeral service was held in West Des Moines, but his loved ones have been trying to get his body back to Kenya to be buried near his family.