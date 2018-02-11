Webster County Accident Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa -- One person died and two others were injured in a Webster County car accident on Sunday afternoon.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports the accident happened south of Badger sometime around 2 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol says it was a head-on collision near Paragon Avenue. A substantial stretch of that road was closed off to allow authorities to investigate and treat the victims.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Webster County Medical Examiner.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating.