DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League is holding two events aimed at helping protect animals in Iowa.

The ASPCA is holding an event on animal hoarding on Tuesday night from 6-7 p.m. at the ARL Main building.

The ARL's lobby day is next Tuesday, February 20th. Representatives will be at the Iowa State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you'd like to attend either event, RSVP at arl-iowa.org.