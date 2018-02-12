× Benefits Awarded to IWD Worker Fired for Bad-Mouthing Boss

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former state worker fired for bad-mouthing her superior has won her unemployment benefits appeal.

According to the Des Moines Register, former staff training specialist Trudi Snyder was terminated in November from Iowa Workforce Development for making negative comments about her boss, Beth Townsend and other superiors.

During her misconduct hearing in September, Snyder reportedly told her superiors she gave trainees “the good, the bad and the ugly” about the agency.

Following her termination, Snyder’s application for unemployment benefits was denied.

IWD officials claimed Snyder was fired for job-related misconduct which, in some cases, disqualifies a person from collecting benefits.

Last week an administrative law judge ruled against IWD, on the grounds that complaining about work and coworkers “is a fact of life.”

The judge ruled general standards of conduct at IWD are vague and susceptible to different interpretations.

Snyder had been with the agency since 2010.