Central College Looking to Give Away Historic Pella House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa- Central College has made an offer of a historic house for free, to whomever can move it.

The historic Pella home was built in 1914 by 2nd generation lumber businessman Adolfus Waechter. The huge home has been used in the past by the college, but they no longer need it.

“Central college was gifted the house many years ago and we’ve used it in the past for certain aspects,” said Tom Johnson, Central College Vice President for Finance. “About 2 1/2 years ago the board and administration made the decision at the house really doesn’t have a part in the long-term campus facilities plan.

The Pella Historic Trust has been working to save this house.

“It’s one of Pella’s few remaining huge historic homes and so many of them have been raised for parking lots,” said Jennifer Van Kooten, of the Pella Historic Trust. “When Central College approached us, that was a huge blessing, we really want to thank them for taking the time to give us the time to reach out and find a new location for it.”

Central College figured it would cost them some money just to demolish the home, so to sweeten the offer, they put up $10,000 to help with moving costs, should someone take the giant home.

Number one, we recognize his historic value that the structure has for the city of Pella,” said Johnson. “So we’re trying to do everything we can to find a willing partner.”

People interested in the house call Central College 877-462-3687