Des Moines Police Officer Hypes Up Roosevelt Roughriders

ON ANY GIVEN GAME NIGHT EMMANUEL AREVALO, KNOWN AS E-MAN, IS AT THE END OF THE ROUGHRIDER INTRO LINE

BUT LAST FRIDAY THAT CHANGED. SENIOR NIGHT.

EMAN "THAT WAS MY FIRST START."

SO THEY NEEDED A NEW HYPE MAN.

MOODY "YOU CAN FEEL THE EXCITEMENT..."

IN STEPS SENIOR POLICE OFFICER MIKE MOODY.

MOODY "IT MAKES YOU A LITTLE NERVOUS, I CAN SEE WHERE THEY GET THE JITTERS."

EMAN "EVERYBODY LOVED IT."

CHOREOGRAPHED AND EVERYTHING.

MOODY "WE DID THEM ALL IN 1 DAY."

NABIL MUSA WENT WITH THE PAT DOWN AND HANDCUFFS,

NABIL "HE CALLED ME TO HIS OFICE AND I THOUGHT I WAS IN TROUBLE BUT HE WAS TELLING ME ABOUT HANDSHAKES SO I MADE ONE WITH HIM."

E-MAN WENT WITH THE BIG BEAR HUG JUMP.

EMAN "HES BEEN A BIG PART OF MY LIFE, SO THAT HUG JUST SIGNIFIES HOW MUCH I LOVE HIM HOW MUCH IT MEANS TO ME, IT WAS A BITTER SWEET FAREWELL."

MOODY: "FOR THEM TO WANT ME TO BE A PART OF THAT, I THINK THAT SAYS A LOT OF THE RELATIONSHIPS I DO HAVE. MADE ME FEEL PART OF IT, PRETTY COOL."

SEARS: "THERE'S OBVIOSLY ANOTHER ANGLE TO THIS STORY. WHITE POLICE OFFICER, AFRICAN AMERICAN PLAYERS. NORMALLY WE'RE BOMBARDED WITH ALL THE BAD STUFF ABOUT POLICE, BUT THIS SMALL GESTURE BETWEEN THE PLAYERS AND OFFICER MOODY WHOWS US THERE'S STILL A LOT OF GREAT PEOPLE IN THE WORLD."

KEEPS "YO I SMILED. IT WAS SOMETHING UNIQUE THAT NEEDS TO BE SEEN."

COMMUNITY ACTIVIST WILL KEEPS WANTS TO SEE MORE OF THESE RELATIONSHIPS.

KEEPS "THAT SHOWED YOU CAN DO SOMETHING WITH KEEPS IN A POSITIVE WAY. THATS SOMETHING WE NEED TO SHOW MORE OF. SO THOSE LITTLE THINGS THAT HAPPEN THAT CREATES SOMETHING HUGE FOR ALL OF US."

MOODY "SOMETIMES WE FEEL LIKE THE ENEMY. WHEN IT COMES OT BEING AN SRO WE;RE BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS WITH KIDS TO GET TO KNOW US. WE'RE HUMAN, WE HAVE FEELINGS, WE LOVE BASKETBALL WE DO THINGS OUTSIDE OF POLICE WORK."

MUSA "HE'S SOMEBODY WE CAN LOOK UP TO ALL THETIME, HE'S THERE FOR EVERYBODY, WANTS EVERYBODY TO DO GOOD."

EMAN "HE'S KIND OF LIKE OUR FATHER AWAY FRO HOME, BEST FRIEND IN A WAY. DEFINITELY THERE FOR US WHEN WE NEED HIM."

KEEPS "OFFICER MOODSY IS A BIG TEDDY BEAR LIKE ME. BIG TALL TEDDY BEAR. HE'S COOL BUT HE WILL DO HIS JOB, ILL TELL YOU THAT. HE WILL BE THAT POLICE OFFICER, A REAL POLICE OFFICER. DONT KNOCK HIM FOR DOING HIS JOB."

AND OFFICER MOODY MIGHT JUST HAVE A NEW SIDE JOB, HYPE MAN.

MOODY "GRADE MY PERFORMANCE. I THINK I DID OK."

NABIL "I'LL SAY A B, HE JOTTED DOWN NOTES."

EMAN "HE COULD TAKE MY JOB EASY. MOODY DID REAL GOOD WITH IT."

A SIMPLE 45 SECONDS THAT EVERYONE CAN BE PROUD OF.

MOODY "YOU CAN LEARN A LOF FROM THESE KIDS TO BE HONEST."

JOHN SEARS CHANNEL 13 SPORTS.>