DSM School Dismisses Early Due to Water Main Break

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A water main break forced Merrill Middle School to dismiss students not long after the day started.

The break happened in the Waterbury neighborhood around 9:30 on Monday morning. Merrill Middle School lost water, so classes were dismissed at 10 a.m. Students who normally take the bust to school lined up to take them back home, and parents soon followed.

"We got the communications out to them, text and by phone and by messenger and electronically, and boom! The moment we got it out, parents were here, that's what happens here," said principal Alex Hanna.

Hanna said the school didn't experience any damage.