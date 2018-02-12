× Former Long-Time Dowling AD John Hayes Passes Away

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the most successful athletic directors in CIML history passed away on Thursday.

John Hayes, former Dowling Catholic High School athletic director, died at the age of 76.

Hayes helped turn Dowling in to a sports power. In 28 years as the AD, the Maroons won 38 state titles in 10 different sports.

Funeral arrangements for Hayes are in place. Visitation will take place Monday at Dunn’s Chapel on Grand Avenue from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.

Hayes was a graduate of Dowling in 1959.