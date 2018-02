Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- While prices at the pump are down from the past week, gas still costs more than it did a year ago.

Gasoline website gasbuddy.com reports prices around the metro dropped nearly 17 cents a gallon in the past week. Prices averaged $2.78 around the metro. The website credits significant swings in the stock market and oil prices falling below $60 a barrel.

Prices are still nearly 30 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and more than 9 cents higher than a month ago.