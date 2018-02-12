× Gusto Offering $5,000 Valentine’s Day Pizza — With Sparkle on the Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local pizza restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day special – but it’s not for those looking to stay on a budget.

Gusto Pizza Co. is offering a $5,000 pizza on the holiday.

Order a pizza with your choice of toppings, and on the side you’ll get a two-carat pair of diamond earrings from Herman’s Fine Jewelry.

All the proceeds from the sale will be donated to Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Gusto is also donating $1 for each pizza sold on February 14th to Variety. All Gusto locations are participating.