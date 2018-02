Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Merle Hay Mall is back open after a water main break flooded parts of the mall over the weekend.

The water main break happened early Saturday morning and flooded the lower level. The mall's anchor stores and the department stores stayed open but the rest had to shut down. Flix Brewhouse was one of the stores closed because of the flooding and lack of power. The mall was back to normal hours on Sunday.

Officials think the cold weather played a role in the broken pipe.