Nevada Schools Evacuated After Threatening Email

NEVADA, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a threatening email sent to Nevada High School administrators on Monday.

Nevada police say an email “indicating a threat of violence towards students and staff at the high school” was received around 2 p.m. Law enforcement and parents were then notified, and Nevada Middle School and Nevada High School were immediately evacuated.

Preliminary information indicates the email was sent from an overseas account. As the investigation continues, the schools remain on lockdown. Classes are expected to resume as normal on Tuesday.