× Police Identify Man Hit by Train in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Ames police have identified the man who was struck by a train on Saturday.

Officials say 54-year-old Joe Zavala of Mason City was found conscious but unresponsive lying on the side of the railroad tracks at the S. Duff Avenue crossing. Zavala was transported to a Des Moines hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is currently unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident, but say at this time it appears to have been an accident.