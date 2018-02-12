× Protesters Seeking Minimum Wage Hike

DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro fast food workers plan to protest during the lunchtime rush Monday, joining thousands of others across the country in a nationwide rally for more pay.

The demonstration is at the McDonald’s located at 601 University Avenue today.

Workers are fighting for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The protest coincides with the 50th anniversary of the historic Memphis sanitation strike which became a rally cry of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Local fast-food workers are also expected to announce that they will participate in six weeks of direct action and nonviolent civil disobedience beginning Mother`s Day.