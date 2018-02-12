Senate Ag Committee Chair Joins Primary For Ag Secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senator Dan Zumbach has joined the Republican primary as a candidate to be Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Zumbach is a District 48 Iowa Senator and Assistant Majority Leader. He has been the chair of the State Senate Agriculture Committee for the last six years and a farmer from Delaware County for 40 years.

He says that experience in agriculture will give him a position of bridging the urban-rural divide, "As ag committee chair, I have that ability, and I'm in a position to bring people together. And Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans work very, very closely in the ag committee and I hope that I've been able to bring consensus over, and over, and over again."

Zumbach says he is a fiscal conservative and wants to work within state means, adding he wants more creativity to spend smarter and more efficiently. He says he would like to continue Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey's policies and elevate that legacy to higher levels.

When it comes to the challenges in Iowa agriculture, he says there's two parts to face, "We have to continue to find places to market our products. And Bill Northey did a great job building those markets and ensuring Iowa products are good. And on the complete other end of that stick, Bill was inundated by folks that didn't understand agriculture and we've got to make sure to sell the accurate and right positive message of agriculture and I think I can do that."