WATCH: Martin O’Malley Responds to New Proposed DACA Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Monday, a group of senators introduced a proposal that would give DACA immigrants citizenship while funding border security and enforcement.

Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst are among the sponsors of the Secure and Succeed Act, which sets aside $25 million for border security, including money for a border wall. The bill also provides funding for more border control agents, limits so-called "chain migration" to only immediate family, and reallocates the diversity visa lottery.

Democrats pushed for a fix on DACA, but this isn't necessarily the plan they wanted. Political Director Dave Price talked with former presidential candidate Martin O'Malley about his thoughts on the proposed bill.