Amazing Antler Find Shared by Iowa DNR

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is sending Iowans a reminder when coming across a unique winter find.

The DNR posted a photo to its Facebook page Monday, showing off the find – a deer skull with an amazing set of antlers still attached.

The post said, “If you’re lucky this winter, you may find some shed deer antlers. If you’re REALLY lucky, like Tyler Knott, you’ll find a rack like this!”

The DNR went on to reminder people that if you find antlers still attached to a skull you must first call a local DNR conservation officer for a yellow salvage tag, like the one shown in the photo, to prove the deer wasn’t taken illegally.