Fire Damages Des Moines B-Bops Restaurant

DES MOINES, Iowa — An early Tuesday morning fire caused minor damage a popular local burger joint.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Des Moines firefighters were dispatched to B-Bops located at 4820 Southeast 14th Street.

Upon arrival firefighters noticed a lot of smoke coming from the back of the building. The smoke spread throughout the establishment. The fire was contained inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The manager of the restaurant says the location will be closed Tuesday.