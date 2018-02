Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cameron Lard scored 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds, and the Iowa State effort was strong, but the Cyclones couldn't keep up with #13 Kansas.

Iowa State had too many defensive lapses, missed too many threes, and turned it over too many times for another upset at Hilton Coliseum.

83-77 Jayhawks, the final. Udoka Azubuike led KU with 19 points on 9 of 10 shooting.