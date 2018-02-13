× Police to Release Findings of Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting that Killed Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday to allow the Des Moines Police Department to release the findings of a criminal an internal investigation into the death of a woman shot and killed by a police officer last summer.

In July of 2017, 29-year-old Tiffany Potter was shot by an officer after police say she fired a gunshot while officers were chasing her.

Police say they were attempting to stop Potter when she pulled her vehicle into a random driveway on East 14th Street. They say she then ran from the car and fired at least one shot with a handgun she was carrying.

One of the three officers chasing her returned fire, hitting her. Those officers began emergency medical treatment immediately but Potter died from her injuries at the hospital.

In October, a grand jury decided that officers Brian Buck, Brandon Holtan, and Brady Pratt were justified in shooting Tiffany Potter and charges would not be filed in the case.

The Des Moines Police Department is holding a news conference at 10:00 a.m. to release more information in the investigations into the shooting.

