Abortion Restrictions In The Hands Of Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Planned Parenthood is suing the state of Iowa over legislation passed in 2017.

The Legislation places limits on when a woman can receive an abortion.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging abortion restriction.

“This does not prevent a woman’s right to exercise her right to choose and it found that it could change minds," state attorney Jeffery Thompson said.

The parts of the law being challenged are a mandatory doctor visit and, a 72 hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.

“This restriction would force Iowa woman seeking an abortion regardless of their individual circumstances or how certain they are in their decision,” attorney Alice Clapman Planned Parenthood said.

Planned Parenthood said the wait creates a burden and is unconstitutional.

“There are few decisions a person can make that are more intimate and personal and fewer decisions as central to personal dignity courts have recognized that woman cannot be in control of their lives and seen as an equal if they cannot have control over their reproductive system,” Clapman said.

The attorney for the state argues the law gives women more time to choose.

“We have some people who have doubts and what do we do send them home and tell them to take more time and so I disagree respectfully your honor that the whole point is delay, the point of the statute is to provide time which everyone agreed on to make sure important information is exchanged," Thompson said.

The part of the law that’s not challenged makes abortions illegal after 20 weeks.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement saying, “The governor strongly supports the 72-hour waiting period and will continue to fight for the unborn. While the case is pending before the Supreme Court, the governor won’t make any additional comments on the legal merits of the lawsuit”.