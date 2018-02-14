× Finding Love Late in Life

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s Valentine’s Day, and that means flowers, candy, and celebrating love. One couple says you never know where or when you’ll find it.

Couples love to share the story of how they met. Keith Kirkpatrick said, “We happened to be seated by each other and we got acquainted.”

“I figured he’d been spoken for,” said Margaret Noble.

You’d think these sweethearts have been together for decades, but the 92 year-old WHO Radio host just met the 80 year-old retired business woman a few months ago. “We went on date or two. Now we kind of run around together,” said Kirkpatrick.

They met when Noble moved to Edgewater in West Des Moines. “We’re two floors apart. She can’t hear me yell though,” laughed Kirkpatrick.

The sweethearts like to go on walks, go to plays, and just be there for each other. Kirkpatrick said, “Having a companion is really a good idea.”

“The only thing I can say is we both might be a little forgetful, but we have each other to remind ourselves,” said Noble.

They weren’t looking for love, but they want people to know you’re never too old to find it. “I don’t think most people realize the possibilities of a future life as you get older,” said Noble.

Kirkpatrick added, “And being able to find a lady to dance with, and that’s in our future.”

The two say while many things have changed over the years, the biggest difference dating later in life is you’re not looking for a spouse or someone to build a life with, you’re simply looking for someone to share experiences.