× Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Over Law Delaying Abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wednesday, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments over a law the legislature approved last year.

The law requires women to wait three days before getting an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is suing, saying the law unconstitutionally requires a second unnecessary trip to the doctor.

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case beginning at 9:00 a.m.