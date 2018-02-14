Local Business Does ‘Berry’ Well on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines celebrates Valentine's Day with thousands of chocolate covered strawberries. The store's co-owner Steve Shearer said, "today alone we will dip more than 3,000 berries."

Nationally, the week of Valentine's Day American's will purchase around 58 million pounds of chocolate. Shearer said Chocolate Storybook goes through 4,000 pounds of chocolate the week of Valentine's Day.

Because chocolate covered strawberries aren't the only thing they dip in chocolate. They also sell chocolate covered bacon!

"We started that about five years ago, we provided chocolate bacon for Baconfest... [this week] we'll sell about 2,000 pieces of chocolate bacon," Shearer said.

For the first time on Valentine's Day, Chocolate Storybook is selling "fancy berries" these are chocolate covered strawberries dipped in toppings such as sprinkles, toffee or M&M's.

The store also sells home-made cotton candy. They have over 50 flavors from the typical strawberry and blueberry to more unique flavors like bacon and BBQ.

Chocolate Storybook at 1000 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines is open on Valentine's Day from 8 A.M. to 7 P.M.