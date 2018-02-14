× Ottumwa Family Raising Money to Travel for Trial of Suspect in Daughter’s Murder

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa family is looking to raise funds to attend the trial of a man accused in their daughter’s murder.

Eighteen-year-old Tierra Stansberry of Ottumwa was one of five people that died in an arson fire in Los Angeles back in 2016. Three other Ottumwa natives also died in that fire.

Johnny Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, was arrested and is charged with setting the fire to the abandoned building after he got into an argument with someone there.

His preliminary hearing starts March 19th in California and the Stansberry family wants to be there. They have started a GoFundMe page to help with traveling costs from Iowa to California.