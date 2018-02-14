Students Donate Hair to Locks of Love This Valentine’s Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – One Des Moines Public School is spreading the love on Valentine’s Day to children with cancer.

For the last five years, Brody Middle School has created an event called “Through This Together” that partners with La’James International College to donate to the public non-profit “Locks of Love.”

Locks of Love creates wigs for children who are battling cancer.

Seventh Grade Math Teacher at Brody Middle School Jenna Knudtson said students look forward to the event each year.

“It kind of brings the school together. It’s one of the few times that we get together as an entire school. I think it just helps bring the community here,” Knudtson said.

Through This Together is extra meaningful for Knudtson this year, because she is battling cancer.

There are around 25 people donating their hair for Locks of Love this year. People donating include students, faculty members and the community.

Brody Middle School Office Manager Sherri Oliver said she is proud of the students who decide to chop of their hair for a good cause.

“For middle school students, it is a big deal cutting six inches off. We tell the students that they could cut off two inches, three inches, the whole six to 10 inches to help a child,” Oliver said.

People can cut off their hair or shave it. Once the amount is taken off people will get their hair styled.

Oliver and other faculty members started the event five years ago when her husband was diagnosed with cancer.

Oliver said the event is meant to bring awareness to cancer.

Looking back Knudtson said the event has grown since it first started.

“It was a majority of teachers I think, because we had just started it and the kids didn’t understand what it was. I think there was a lot more teachers donating than anything else. Now to see the kids get into it and experience it. It’s just grown and the kids talk about it now and they know what it is, and they get excited for it. I think that in itself has grown quite a bit,” Knudtson said.

Through This Together begins at 8:00 a.m. at Brody Middle School.