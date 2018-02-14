× Urbandale Couple Gets Plea Deal for Case Involving Chemical Burns to Disabled Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Urbandale couple accused of bathing a disabled woman in bleach and Epsom salts, which caused severe chemical burns, has accepted plea deals in their case.

Fifty-one-year-old Katrina Eubanks and 54-year-old Garry Eubanks had been charged with kidnapping, two counts of neglect of a dependent person, and one count of dependent adult abuse.

Officials say Katrina Eubanks was the caretaker of Airionna Bent, a severely disabled woman. Eubanks was an employee of Mosaic at the time. In May of 2017, officials say Eubanks gave Bent a bath with bleach and Epsom salt in it. Katrina, and her husband Garry, then took Bent to Florida without permission to allegedly seek treatment for the chemical burns from Katrina’s sister-in-law who is a nurse.

The couple left Bent at a hospital in Tampa, Florida. They were arrested by Florida law enforcement and extradited to Iowa in October.

Online court documents show plea deals have been offered to Katrina and Garry Eubanks.

Katrina’s deal requires her to plead guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent person and one count of dependent adult abuse resulting in injury. The recommended sentencing is 10 years for each count, to be served consecutively, not to exceed 30 years of incarceration.

Garry’s deal requires him to plead guilty neglect of a dependent person. A term of 10 years in prison is recommended as a sentence.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 28, 2018. The judge has the final say on what sentences the Eubanks will receive.