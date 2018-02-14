Valentines Day Get-a-Way to The Inn of the Six-Toed Cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLERTON, Iowa- In this southern Iowa town there is a hotel, with a strange name, that hopes to plan the “purr-fect” evening this Valentines Day.

The Inn of the Six-Toed Cat has been welcoming visitors to Wayne County under that name since 1989. It has been a hotel under other names here since 1909.

Valentines Day is a big deal here, with at least 37 guests coming down for the meal from Bethany Mo, Leon, and even Des Moines. The guests are served over two shifts for the evening.

“The menu tonight, we have a five course dinner start out with the shrimp appetizer called strawberry soup which is to die for, salad and then you have the choice of steak or chicken,” said Kay Boam, a co-owner of the Inn.“You will not walk away from here hungry.”

The Inn of the Six-Toed Cat celebrates Valentines Day with meal and lodging weekends every weekend in February. In some months the Inn stays busy housing hunters visiting southern Iowa.

Back in the 1980’s the hotel was restored by a retired businessman Bob Finley, who returned to his hometown to take this project on. When trying to decide what to call the new Inn, he had an idea.

“He was trying to come up with this name and he kept seeing this six toed cat, and all of a sudden it was like, Ah!! Eureka!!” said Boam. “We’re now the fourth owners, we kept the name because people know it, and like it.”

The Six-Toed Cat, was named Thomas Beckett. There is a room named for that cat in the Inn.

“There is a ghost cat called Thomas Beckett, we have a room that is named Thomas Beckett, if you don’t say good night to Thomas Beckett sometimes, you never know, he’s a very friendly cat but things may happen.”

If you would like more information on the Inn of the Six-Toed Cat, click here.