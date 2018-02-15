Actor Jason Momoa Heading Back to Iowa for Family Visit

DES MOINES, Iowa – If you happen to notice someone who looks an awful lot like Khal Drogo or Aquaman at your favorite Des Moines eatery Thursday – don’t freak out.

Actor Jason Momoa, who was raised in Norwalk, is coming to Des Moines to visit family and he’s made a pretty impressive list of local foods to enjoy while he’s here.

Momoa posted a video to his Instagram account Wednesday about his trip, saying he was flying from Canada to Chicago and then on to Des Moines to see his mom and grandma. Momoa also listed off some of the restaurants he planned to hit up while in town – giving shout outs to the Waveland Café and Tasty Tacos.

According to another post by Momoa, he missed his flight out of Chicago Wednesday night – so his arrival time in Des Moines is a little up in the air.

Momoa starred as Khal Drogo on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and also plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DC Universe superhero movies. The third season of his Netflix show “Frontier” will debut sometime in 2018.