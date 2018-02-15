In-Patient Beds Coming to Dubuque Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- A first-of-its-kind program focusing in on the mental health crisis is set to open in eastern Iowa.

Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque will be adding in-patient beds to its facility. The program will provide care in between a hospital stay and discharge where urgent care is not needed.

Although the facility only treats adults, it hopes the added beds will free up hospital beds for mental health patients of all ages that are in dire need of care, as well as provide help for those who don't qualify for hospitalization.

The new program is set to begin in March.