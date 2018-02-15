× Man Found Dead in Creston Apartment, Death Labeled ‘Suspicious’

CRESTON, Iowa – Investigators are looking into a suspicious death in Creston.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says crews were called to 300 East Montgomery, Apartment 3 around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night to a welfare check. When officers from the Creston Police Department arrived, they found the body of a deceased male.

The body has been identified as 45-year-old Paul Allen Scheel.

Officials say the death is being treated as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Creston Police Department with the case.