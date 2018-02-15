× Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative First Ever State-Wide Awards

West Des Moines, Iowa- Meredith Corporation of Des Moines was named Healthiest State Initiative Large Workplace Award winner. Meredith provides year to year health screenings for employees to chart their own progress toward becoming healthy. The company also offers an on-site fitness center.

Other large work place finalists were Kemin Industries, Des Moines University, and the University of Iowa.

The best Small Workplace is Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.

Healthiest School, is Pierce Elementary in Cedar Rapids. The Healthiest Individual is Angela Drent of Sioux City.

The Healthiest Hometown was a tie between Cedar Rapids, Mason City, and Sioux City. Ames, and Clive were also finalists.

“The Healthiest State Initiative is proud to honor the individuals and organizations who have done tremendous work to improve the overall health and well-being of Iowans, said Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative Executive Director, in a news release. “Becoming the healthiest state in the nation takes time.”

This past year all 99 counties in Iowa participated in the annual walk in October.