JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The mayor of Johnston is nearing the end of a 381-mile run.

Mayor Paula Dierenfeld is about of finish her annual Run for Food. For every item or $10 donated to the Johnston Partnership Food Pantry, she logged one mile. This year, the community racked up 381 miles.

Mayor Dierenfeld began chipping away at those miles on December 31st, and finished the journey on Thursday. She chose Terra Park in Johnston as the finish line.