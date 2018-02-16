× Bernie Sanders to Headline Iowa Congressional Candidate’s Rally

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to headline a political rally in support of an Iowa congressional candidate next week.

In January, Senator Sanders announced his endorsement of third district candidate Pete D’Alessandro. On Friday, February 23rd, Sanders will speak at D’Alessandro’s rally in Des Moines.

“We’re honored to have Bernie’s support in this race and we can’t wait to welcome him back to Iowa,” said D’Alessandro in a press release. “Bernie knows that we need bold, progressive leaders in Congress if we’re going to change the direction of our country. That’s why I’m proudly supporting Medicare for All, a $15/hour living wage, and free college tuition for those who work hard. We can take our country back and continue the movement Bernie started here in 2016.”

The rally is free and open to the public. To RSVP to the event, click here.

Event details:

WHAT: Bernie Sanders headlines rally for Pete D’Alessandro

WHERE: Curate, 322 E Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309

WHEN: Friday, February 23rd; Doors Open 11 AM, Rally Begins at 12 PM