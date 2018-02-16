Clive Police Looking for Cell Phone Store Burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Clive police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say has burglarized a cell phone store three times.

The latest incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers were called to the Mobile Spot at 8421 University Boulevard after a security alarm was tripped. Surveillance video shows a man threw a rock through the front door to get into the business. He was already gone by the time police arrived.

This is the third burglary at Mobile Spot in the last three months.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Clive police at 515-867-5008.