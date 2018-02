Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON CITY, Iowa -- A Mason City man will stand trial in the death of his grandparents.

This week, a judge ruled 25-year-old Codie Mats is competent to stand trial. He faces two counts of first degree murder after 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart were found dead in their home in November. Matz was arrested in Bondurant a day after the bodies were found.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 27th.