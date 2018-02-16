Mitt Romney Announces Senate Run in Utah

GOP Governor Mitt Romney talks with supporters of Iowa Republican State Senator Joni Ernst on October 11, 2014 during a political rally in Cedar Rapids, IA. Ernst and Romney met with around 300 enthusiastic supporters at the event, one of many in the final weeks as Ernst's campaign for a U.S. Senate seat. U.S. Representative Bruce Braley (D-IA) and Ernst are virtually tied in polling to replace the seat occupied by retiring U.S. Senator Tom Harkin (D-IA). (Photo by David Greedy/Getty Images)
Mitt Romney said in a video announcement Friday that he will run for the US Senate from Utah, setting out on a glide path to Washington where he will likely play a central role driving the direction of the fractious Republican Party. “I have decided to run for United States Senate because I believe I can help bring Utah’s values and Utah’s lessons to Washington,” he says in the clip.
