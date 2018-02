Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a sharp increase in cases of the flu and deaths caused by the virus.

In the last week, 29 Iowans died from influenza-related illness. That pushes the total number of flu deaths since last October, when the flu season began, to 126. Data shows 4.5% of students in Iowa were reportedly absent from school due to illness last week.

Federal health officials believe it is currently the peak of the flu season.