× New Exhibit at Des Moines Art Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Art Center opens their Wanderlust Exhibition Friday. The theme of the exhibit surrounds artists stepping out of their studio and creating art in the world.

One of the works in the exhibition is titled “Gyre” made by American artist Marie Lorenz in 2017 takes up three stories in the atrium of the Richard Meier building in the Des Moines Art Center. It features 1,200 porcelain sculptures Lorenz molded from debris she collected in the Erie Canal. The sculptures include cups, water bottles, oil cans, twigs, traffic cones and even bowling pins.

While the “Gyre” piece may be the biggest work of art physically, there are dozens of other pieces in the Wanderlust Exhibition.The opening night of the Wanderlust Exhibition is Friday February 16th from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M., RSVP for just the opening night on the Des Moines Art Center Website.

The Art Center is always free and open everyday except Monday.

The Wanderlust Exhibit goes till May 13th.