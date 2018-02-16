Police Say Woman Stole Purse, Car From West Des Moines Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police in West Des Moines are looking for help identifying a woman they say stole a purse from a church classroom and then a car from the church parking lot.

Police say the woman took a church staff member's purse on January 28th and then took off in the victim's car. Officials say the suspect tried to use the victim's credit cards at the Walgreens on 22nd Street. The vehicle was recovered the next day at a metro gas station.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call West Des Moines police at 222-3316.