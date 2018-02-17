11th Annual Bacon Fest is a ‘Smash’ Hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A big event returned to Des Moines this weekend: the 11th annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival.

"We've grown from 200 people at the Bait Shop to well over 12,000 people here today," said Brooks Reynolds, founder and organizer of the festival. "There's 30 plus food vendors, seven different bacon companies, there's four levels of bacon excitement, there's theme bars, there's a nightclub,the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile is here, there's folks dressed up in costumes to go along with the International Bacon Games theme."

This year's dress-up theme has to do with the Olympics. Patrons were asked to support their team, and even a Jamaican bobsled team was represented at the event.

Bacon Fest ended at 5 p.m. on Saturday with a concert from Smash Mouth.