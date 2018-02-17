Des Moines Family Escapes Overnight House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines family is safe after their home caught fire overnight.

The call came in just after 2:30 on Saturday morning. When crews arrived at 4106 Lay Street, they could see smoke coming from the front door. Firefighters say they were able to quickly put out the fire.

"So when we arrived, we had heavy smoke showing from the front door. Crews made an interior attack fairly quickly. Right now, we have investigators coming to figure out the cause of the fire. Everybody made it out, the family's out, with the pets, so nobody got hurt there," said Brian Thomas, Acting Captain of the Des Moines Fire Department.

Officials say they had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.