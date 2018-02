Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge man is in jail after police say he stabbed a woman at an apartment complex.

Officials say 46-year-old Luciano Benitez Castro assaulted a woman, then stabbed another around 9 p.m. on Friday night at the Court Apartments on North 8th Street. Castro claims the stabbing was in self defense.

Castro now faces charges of domestic assault causing bodily injury.