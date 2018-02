Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Another state wrestling tournament is in the books.

Fort Dodge captured its first team traditional title in 33 years. Brody Teske led the way winning his 4th state title, just the 26th wrestler in Iowa history to achieve the 4-peat. The Dodgers edged Waukee by 5 points, SE Polk 3rd, Valley 4th, Johnston 5th.

Dubuque Wahlert won the 2A title, Lisbon is champion in 1A.

