Free ‘Black Panther’ Screenings Planned for Iowa Kids

IOWA -- The highly-anticipated Marvel movie Black Panther is already a mega hit in the box office, and on Saturday night some metro kids will have the chance to see it for free.

There is a push nationwide to provide children of color the chance to see the movie. The nonprofit group Hip Hope and other groups have organized a private screening for 230 kids, parents, and staff on Saturday evening.

Ames native and NBA player Harrison Barnes is also holding a private screening on Sunday, with more than 100 middle school students invited.