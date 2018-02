Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa lawmaker pulled over for drunk driving last month has pleaded guilty.

The Des Moines Register reports Boone state representative Chip Baltimore plead guilty to operating while intoxicated and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was pulled over near Ames in January. Both prosecutors and Baltimore's lawyers have requested the judge sentence him two years probation.

Baltimore will also be fined and must undergo a substance abuse evaluation.