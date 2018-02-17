Minor Injuries After Home Explosion Was ‘Nothing Short of a Miracle,’ Official Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- On Friday, a MidAmerican Energy official spoke about Wednesday's explosion that leveled a home in Fort Dodge.

"Nothing short of a miracle that everybody came out of that without serious injuries. So we're very grateful for that," said Tina Hoffman.

Hoffman said two workers were sent to the home on Wednesday. When outside readings showed the presence of natural gas, they went inside.

"They determined there was a natural gas presence inside the home, which led them to get all of those folks out of the house," she said. "And just as they were all kind of leaving, that's unfortunately when the explosion occurred."

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The state fire marshal is helping to investigate the cause.