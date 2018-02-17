× 50-60 Vehicles Involved in Pileup on I-35, Police Say

SLATER, Iowa — Multiple injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 on Saturday.

The crash happened just south of the Slater exit at approximately 10:15 a.m. Police say 50-60 cars were involved, but there is no word yet on the total number of injuries sustained as a result of the pileup. No fatalities have been reported.

Parts of the interstate were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene, but the road was reopened after about 2 1/2 hours. Police say a blast of winter weather shortly before the crash was likely a factor, in addition to drivers following too closely and traveling too quickly for the road conditions. They plan to begin reviewing traffic camera footage soon to determine the official cause.

This incident took place 12 miles south of the fatal pileup near Ames that happened just 12 days ago.

Channel 13’s Ben Oldach’s video updates from the scene via Facebook can be seen below.