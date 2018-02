Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the past several days, many people have tuned in to the winter Olympics.

As we celebrate the athletes' wins, Koreans are also celebrating something else: the Korean Lunar New Year. If you're not in Korea to celebrate, don't worry--there are opportunities here in the metro, as well.

Brandon Bennett, with the Korean Cultural Connection, talked with Jodi Whitworth about this year's event and ways the local community can get involved.