× Community Leaders React to Loss of Jonathan Narcisse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Well-known local politician and advocate Jonathan Narcisse has passed away.

Narcisse is a former Des Moines School Board member. He also made a run for governor in 2014. He’s listed as the editor of the weekly newspaper, “The Communicator”, hosting a online spot called, “Good News Iowa.”

State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad writes on Facebook, “The news of the passing of Jonathan Narcisse has left a void in my heart as well as a large void in Iowa. Prayers and thoughts to his family.”

West Des Moines City Councilwoman Renee Hardman posted a picture she took with Narcisse from December. She writes, “Jonathan was a person who was not afraid to speak his truth. He fought for injustice and inequality. While, one may not have agreed with some of his thoughts and commentary – he was never afraid to speak his mind. He provided me with some wise counsel during my first political campaign and I will be forever grateful. May you Rest In Peace Mr. Jonathan Narcisse. I know you will shake things up in heaven.”

Narcisse was 54 years old. No word yet on a cause of death.